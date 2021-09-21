MANILA — Limited face-to-face training and competency assessments have resumed in Metro Manila after the capital region was placed under the less restrictive Alert Level 4, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, TESDA said the conduct of in-person training and assessments was allowed after Metro Manila shifted to Alert Level 4 from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last Sept. 16.

Alert Level 4 is the second highest in the 5-tier alert level system.

"I encourage all TESDA field offices and training institutions to strictly enforce compliance to the public health and safety protocols, and reinforcement of contact tracing systems," said TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña.

TESDA said face-to-face training and assessment in areas under Alert Level 4 to 2 shall only accommodate up to 50-percent capacity, while full capacity would be allowed in areas under Alert Level 1.

In-person training and assessment are suspended in areas under Alert Level 5 or granular lockdown, it added.

The TESDA noted that training and assessment requiring human contact — such as in massage therapy and "hilot" — are prohibited regardless of alert level.

Face-to-face training and assessment remain suspended in other parts of the country that are still under ECQ and modified ECQ (MECQ).

In August, TESDA suspended in-person training and competency assessments in ECQ and MECQ areas due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

