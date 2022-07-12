National Resilience Council/Zuellig Family Foundation

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen Toni Yulo-Loyzaga as the next Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Palace said on Tuesday.

Loyzaga was the executive director of the Manila Observatory, and the chairperson of its International Advisory Board. She also served as the technical adviser of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

The DENR earlier said that the agency would urge the new President to continue the rehabilitation of Boracay and Manila Bay, two coastal areas that former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu focused on.

Cimatu stepped down as DENR chief in February due to health reasons.

Earlier this year, Marcos said the Philippines should take advantage of its mineral resources, noting that he is open to "sustainable" mining, but is wary about open-pit mining operations.

"Ang laki ng ating mga natural resources dito sa Pilipinas. Dapat siguro lalo na in these difficult times, we should take advantage of that," Marcos said in an earlier interview.

"However, we have seen some of the disasters that have happened when it comes to mining, ay kailangan natin talagang iwasan yan," he said.

