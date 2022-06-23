MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has named new heads of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) a little over a week before he steps down, an official said Thursday.

Duterte picked David Erro as DAR officer-in-charge effective June 20, and Joselin Marcus Fragada, Jr. as DENR OIC effective June 22. Their terms will end on June 30, same as Duterte's.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar confirmed their designations.

Erro, who is DAR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Research Office, succeeded acting Secretary Bernie Cruz, who took over the agency latelast year.

"The Congress has adjourned this June 2022, and Cruz’s appointment is, therefore, considered bypassed, prompting the (Office of the President) to assign an OIC," a press statement of DAR said.

Fragada, meanwhile, replaced Jim Sampulna, who led the DENR since late February following Secretary Roy Cimatu's resignation due to health reasons.

Fragada was recently DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations-Mindanao. Years before, he held the same post but for Northern Luzon.

LOOK: David Erro already took his oath as DAR's officer-in-charge.



Based on the agency's press release, he was appointed on June 20.



He will serve until June 30 or until incoming DAR secretary Conrado Estrella III takes over. | via @jobmanahan pic.twitter.com/V0aABUezmI — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 23, 2022

He also served as the executive director of DENR-Davao.

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. named Conrado Estrella III as his DAR Secretary but has yet to name his DENR chief.

