MANILA (UPDATE)- Bernie Cruz will take over as agrarian reform secretary, his department announced on Saturday, a development that was also confirmed by Malacañang.

Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for Foreign Assisted and Special Projects Office Bernie F. Cruz replaces former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones who is running for senator under the PDP-Laban party in this coming 2022 election. https://t.co/JQbmNlXyV8 — Department of Agrarian Reform, Philippines (@dargovph) October 30, 2021

Cruz, who had been undersecretary for foreign assisted and special projects, will replace John Castriciones who resigned to run for senator under Duterte-backed PDP-Laban.

The Palace said the appointment, approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, is in an acting capacity.

In a press release uploaded on the agency's site, Cruz said he will steer the office into "bringing progress in the countryside."

Among his plans, he said, were to amplify the agency's existing projects such as the mega farm, and expedite efforts to redistribute lands to landless farmers, citing that that the government still has 700,000 hectares of agricultural lands overdue.

“If these lands were awarded to qualified and deserving ARBs, the country would have a sustainable agricultural sector that would contribute in ensuring food security,” Cruz said.

He also sought to industrialize the agriculture sector.

He added: "I am committed to bring industrialization in the agricultural sector and through provisions of support services such as various livelihood opportunities, infrastructure projects, farm machineries and equipment, capability-buildings training, loan facilities, among other support, we can achieve a stable rural economy"

Cruz is the third Duterte appointee for the post, after Castriciones and Rafael Mariano.