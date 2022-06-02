Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said on Thursday it would urge the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue the rehabilitation of Boracay and Manila Bay.

The agency believes this is one of the programs which are "critical in terms of addressing the needs of our countrymen," said Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones.

"For the Boracay [rehabilitation], it's just finishing touches. Patapos na kami diyan (we are almost done with that)," he told ANC's "Rundown."

"As regards to Manila Bay, we are planning to open the baywalk portion this coming June 12. We will be showcasing to the public what we have done in the dolomite area and some infrastructure we have put in place," he added.

The DENR will also ask the incoming administration to keep the task force on disaster recovery and rehabilitation, Leones said. He said the Task Force Build Back Better provides immediate response and addresses post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation and restoration of typhoon-hit areas.

Leones also urged the next DENR chief to strictly implement the country's environmental laws such as Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, and the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Marcos has yet to pick an environment secretary. He will take his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines on June 30.

The DENR has formed a transition team for a smooth turnover of its programs and projects to the Marcos administration.