People buy fresh produce at the Bagong Silang Market in Caloocan on July 6, 2022.

MANILA—Bringing down inflation and raising wages are the top national concerns of Filipinos, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Tuesday.

Majority of Filipino adults or 57 percent said the new administration must take steps to control inflation, the June 24 to 27 poll found.

The survey also showed that almost half of Filipino adults or 45 percent are calling for an increase in salaries. Reducing poverty and raising employment were also top concerns, with 33 percent and 29 percent of respondents agreeing, respectively.

The survey comes as inflation in the Philippines further quickened to 6.1 percent in June, its highest level since October 2018 or almost 4 years.

The Philippine peso also weakened further closing at P56.06 to the US dollar on July 7, the currency's weakest level since September 2005.

In contrast, after more than 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, only 7 percent of Filipino adults said it is urgent to control the spread of COVID-19. The least concerns of respondents were protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (5%) and preparing to face any kind of terrorism (3%).

For a third of the country’s adult population or 38.4 percent, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must prioritize dealing with the rising prices of basic goods.

Providing jobs to the poor and addressing issues concerning the agricultural sector came in second (19.7%) and third (8.8%), respectively.

Marcos must also raise the wages of workers (6.8%) and reduce poverty and extend greater assistance to the poor (5.1%), the respondents told Pulse Asia.

Pulse Asia said the poll, which was conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 respondents, had a ±2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

In a statement, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said some of the most pressing concerns, including the quickening inflation, have already been discussed during Marcos, Jr's first Cabinet meeting.

"The president himself reported this, so he is actually ahead of the publication of the survey having anticipated this as a problem," Angeles told reporters.

