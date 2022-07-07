Peso weakens further, falls to 56.06 to $1

MANILA - The Philippine peso weakened further closing at P56.06 to the US dollar, just six trading days after it breached the 55 to $1 level, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines website.

The local currency has shed more than P5 in value since the start of the year. It closed at P50.999 to the dollar on January 3, the first trading day of 2022.

An analyst earlier warned that the peso's rapid depreciation could further stoke inflation, which already reached an almost 4-year high of 6.1 percent in June.

“A very rapid depreciation of your currency could make that worse, it can fan the flames of even higher inflation,” said BPI lead economist Jun Neri in an interview with ANC on Wednesday.

More details to follow.