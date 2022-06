Watch more News on iWantTFC

Agriculture and manufacturing will be among the priority sectors of the incoming administration, returning Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said Tuesday.

In an interview with ANC, Balisacan said these were discussed during Monday's meeting with President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr and several of his cabinet nominees.

"The purpose of this [meeting] is to ensure that we can hit the ground running as soon as we get to assume our offices in July...Tong meeting essentially to identify programs and projects that we can launch quickly and also prepare longer term priority," Balisacan said.

"We all agreed that our priorities will be agriculture, manufacturing and the intention there is to raise productivity," he said.

Marcos Jr's administration will face challenges such as economic and jobs recovery, food supply woes and higher debt and inflation.

Balisacan, the incumbent Philippine Competition Commission chair, is Marcos' pick to become the next director-general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).