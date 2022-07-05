Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Inflation further quickened to 6.1 percent in June as food and fuel prices continued to rise, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

This was again above the 2 to 4 percent target range of government economic managers, and higher than the 5.4 percent level seen in May and the 4.9 percent rate seen in April.

But it was within the 5.7 to 6.5 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Inflation has been on an uptick since last year.

The BSP has already raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 2.5 percent this year to help tame inflation.

However, the central bank has also said that inflation is not likely to settle within the country’s target range until 2024.

