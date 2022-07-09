Photo from PAGASA



MANILA — The state weather bureau on Saturday said it is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao City in Caraga, noting that the southwest monsoon (habagat) could bring rains in some areas of the country.

PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the weather disturbance is currently 825 kilometers east of Surigao City. This has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

"Wala naman itong direktang epekto sa ating kalupaan," Del Mundo said in an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

" ’Yung mga nagpapaulan ngayon sa Pilipinas ay ang southwest monsoon or ang hanging habagat, na siyang nagdadala ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkildat at pagkulog," he added.

Habagat, the weather forecaster noted, currently affects the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bataan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Soccsckargen, and Bangsamoro.

Metro Manila and other parts of the country, meanwhile, could experience a high chance of rain, especially later in the day due to the weather phenomenon.

"Magpapatuloy ang similar weather pattern natin hanggang bukas, samantalang sa Lunes naman ay generally fair weather conditions na ang mararanasan dito sa Luzon area ngunit magpapatuloy pa rin ang epekto ng hanging habagat sa Palawan at sa Western Visayas," he said.

The high-pressure area near the LPA has caused it to slow down, according to Del Mundo.

Because of the persistent rains Thursday afternoon, Banaue town in Ifugao experienced mudslides and flash floods, affecting hundreds of families.

Some areas in the province still do not have electricity, some residents said.