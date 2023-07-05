UP Diliman chancellor rejects curfew, eyes CCTVs on campus

The UP Oblation in UP Diliman on Nov. 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The chancellor of the University of the Philippines Diliman is pushing to revive talks on installing security cameras around the campus.

This, after a female student was sexually assaulted inside the campus on Saturday night.

UP Diliman chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II said while they expect resistance over the move, it is the right approach to help ensure the safety of students.

"We assess our situation regularly. But now, I think the right approach will be to focus on hotspots and to revive the discussions about the CCTVs in campus," he told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday.

"There are security concerns and the Big Brother, the anti-Big Brother mentality of certain sectors. I think we will be forgiven if we put CCTVs there," he added.

But Vistan said a curfew won't be on the table.

"Even if we think about curfew, it will be difficult to monitor. You're essentially also limiting the mobility, the movement of non-student population in campus," he said.

According to Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of Quezon City Police District, they believe the perpetrator was familiar around the campus.

"We have a rough idea on who the person is, who the person might be. Posible nandiyan lang sa paligid," he said in an earlier interview.

Torre said based on the victim's narration, she screamed for help after being attacked by a man carrying a bladed weapon.

He believes the student's voice was drowned by the noise from a nearby event.

Apart from medical assistance, the university has offered legal assistance and psychological support to the victim.

The campus is on heightened alert after the incident.