UP Diliman naka-heightened alert matapos ang insidente ng sexual assault

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 04 2023 08:24 PM

Naka-heightened alert ang University of the Philippines Diliman matapos ang tangkang panghahalay sa isang estudyante sa loob ng campus.

Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Hulyo 2023.