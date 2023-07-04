Home  >  News

UP Diliman naka-heightened alert matapos ang insidente ng sexual assault

Posted at Jul 04 2023 08:24 PM

Naka-heightened alert ang University of the Philippines Diliman matapos ang tangkang panghahalay sa isang estudyante sa loob ng campus. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Hulyo 2023. 

