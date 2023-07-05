Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Check-up, meals, and going out during Father's Day — these are just some of the reasons that alleged drug trafficker Jose Adrian De Vera or Jad Dera gave as to why he was able to go in and out of the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) detention center in Manila, to other areas.

During a Senate inquiry Wednesday, Sen. Francis Tolentino asked Dera about the places he visited during at least four trips, as estimated by the lawmaker.

"Tama itong sinabi ko na Calatagan, Subic, nag-Tagaytay ka, Metro Manila? Parang 'It’s More Fun in the Philippines' 'yung ginawa mo. Ilang beses ka na lumabas? Monthly ka ba lumalabas or weekly," Tolentino said.

According to Dera, he went to the Manila Doctors Hospital on Dec. 10, 2021.

In another occasion, he went to what he called the "Infant Hospital" for a heart check-up and even had a meal before returning to the NBI's detention facility.

Tolentino also questioned Dera's supposed trip to Tagaytay City in March, which the latter affirmed, saying he just went for a "joyride" when a fellow inmate was transferred to Cavite.

Dera also had a trip out of the detention facility on Father's Day.

His most recent trip was last June 20, when he was arrested along with five NBI jail guards.

When asked about his alleged trip to Calatagan, Dera said he does not know when it happened.

Only the December 2021 trip was covered by a lone court order presented.

It also appeared that Dera was still able to go out of the detention center in January 2022.

Amid all of these, the NBI said they only knew of Dera and some NBI security personnel's reported trip to a Makati hotel for a meal, which resulted in the group's arrest.

"All of these came to light only after we arrested Jad Dera on June 20 of 2023. As much as we would want to go deeper into prosecuting all of those responsible for the infractions, I was informed, as of late, that no sworn statements were taken for us to charge persons responsible for bringing Dera out of the facility without authority... We are the investigators and we cannot be lawyers for our suspects," said NBI Director Medardo De Lemos.

"And the practice is that we should give them lawyers of their own choice, and the only agency that we have requested were the lawyers from PAO (Public Attorney's Office). But in this instance, our agents informed us that PAO would not want to assist suspects under investigation... The difficulty being encountered by our investigators is that when asked to give their sworn statements, the investigators would inform us that at the moment, these persons are not willing to give their sworn statements," he added.

Pointing fingers

Dera explained he asks for permission for his trips from personnel or the NBI-Security Management Section (NBI-SMS). But they pointed fingers on who allowed the detainee's trips in and out of the facility.

Randy Godoy, security officer of the NBI-SMS, said he was not the one who gave the approval of Dera's trips.

"Iyong chief po namin... Ang request po kasi hindi lahat po dumadaan din sa akin. May instances lang po na sabihin nila sa akin, ipino-forward ko naman po. Pero minsan, sa lawyer na po sila nagsasabi ng request, diretso na po doon sa opisina," said Godoy.

NBI-SMS chief Adrian Feudo said that whenever a trip was requested, the reason always cited is health condition.

"Noong una, pinatingnan ko sa medical doctor namin, mayroon po referral ang doktor namin sa kanya... 'Di ko na po masyadong maintindihan kung ano iyong ipapagamot niya," said Feudo.

He said he cannot remember if he directly received requests.

Other security personnel who were with Dera in a Makati hotel insisted they only followed orders of their supervisor.

Meanwhile, Dera also denied his supposed involvement in the retraction of statements of suspects in the case of slain Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Dera has been detained since 2019 because of a murder charge that was eventually dismissed.

He is a co-accused of former Sen. Leila de Lima, as he faces a conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading case.

After getting caught outside the detention facility, the court has ordered Dera's transfer to the Muntinlupa City Jail.