MANILA - A regional trial court has approved the Department of Justice's (DOJ) request to move alleged drug trafficker Jose Adrian "Jad" Dera out of the detention center of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a memorandum signed July 3, the Regional Trial Court Branch 304 in Muntinlupa granted the Department of Justice's request and issued a commitment order to transfer Dera to the Muntinlupa City Jail Male

Dormitory.

Dera's new detention facility was "ordered to take custody of said accused during the pendency of the case and until further orders from the Court."

The regional trial court, presided by Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, also permitted the NBI's Chief of the Security Management Section (CMS) and the Muntinlupa jail warden to bring and escort Dera to an upcoming Senate hearing on July 5, Wednesday.

The DOJ sought Dera's transfer to another facility after he was caught returning from a dinner at a buffet restaurant with 6 security personnel from the NBI last June.

Among the privileges Dera also was supposedly enjoying included going in and out of the NBI detention center to travel to as far as Tagaytay, Subic and Calatagan in Batangas as well as special food and sleeping conditions.

The NBI filed with the DOJ last week raps against Dera and the six others.

The DOJ and NBI are looking into reports that he paid “in the hundreds of thousands” to enjoy the privileges.

Dera has denied he bribed officials to break him out of detention several times.

But his lawyer admitted that the alleged drug trafficker was given special privileges while in detention.

Dera is facing a drug case where he is accused of running the Bilibid illegal drug trade with former Senator Leila de Lima. He was recently acquitted of his other drug case with De Lima as well as of another murder case, according to his lawyer Raymund Palad.

—With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO