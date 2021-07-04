PNP body cam procurement 'fully acounted,' says chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar shows a unit of the body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuses both in the part of the police and the general public, as part of the PNP's drive to regain the trust of the people. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Sunday its procurement of hundreds of millions of pesos worth of body cameras was "fully-accounted" following Senator Manny Pacquiao's corruption allegations against various agencies.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said his office was still coordinating with Pacquiao's if he had mentioned the police in his alleged list of corrupt government agencies.

"Ganunpaman, I assure our kababayan na walang nangyaring nakawan ng pondo sa transaksyong ito," he said in a statement.

(Nevertheless, I assure our countrymen that funds were not stolen in this transaction.)

"If indeed Sen. Pacquiao said that there was corruption in the procurement of bodycams, we would appreciate if he could provide us the details and I assure him that we would look into it."

The senator over the weekend held a press conference where he alleged that there was some P10.4 billion funds missing under the social welfare department's amelioration program and that the health department had bought nearly expired medicines.

The PNP had saved some P45 million from its allotted funds and combined these with P19 million savings to procure a CCTV Rapid Deployment System for around P60 million, Eleazar said.EMBED ATTACHED VIDEO

Courtesy of PNP Public Information Office

The CCTV Rapid Deployment System, composed of 10 deployable surveillance cameras, will be used in counter-terrorism operations anywhere in the country with its delivery expected to be completed this month, the PNP said.

The CCTVs are equipped with Artificial Intelligence, video management system, 10 CCTV mobile trailers and 10 generators, the PNP added.

In October last year, the PNP began testing body cameras for a supposed December 2020 target rollout.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo last week met with Eleazar to discuss the rules on body-worn cameras in the implementation of arrest, search, and seizure warrants.