Pacquiao alleges DOH buying nearly expired medicine, citing independent probe

Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Senator Manny Pacquiao on Saturday alleged that the health department has been buying nearly expired medicine, citing evidence he supposedly obtained in his independent corruption probe on government agencies.

“Bumibili ito ng mga malapit nang mag-expire na mga gamot. Binibili ang mga gamot na ito sa regular price samantalang dapat ay bagsak na ang presyo ng mga ito,” said Pacquiao in a public briefing, without elaborating.

(The DOH has been buying nearly expired medicine. They are buying this at the regular price, when the price should be much lower.)

He added that some of the medicines reach their expiry date before Filipinos could even use them, rendering it useless.

There are more allegations against the department, he added.

“Marami pa akong mga hinahanda at sinusuri na mga dokumento tungkol sa korapsyon sa DOH. Ilalantad ko rin po iyan sa takdang panahon,” according to the senator.

(There are more documents that I am looking into regarding corruption in the DOH. I will make that public when the right time comes.)

In October last year, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department no longer has expiring commodities in their warehouses, as they already distributed it to beneficiaries.

Vergeire, however, acknowledged that the DOH has faced logistics issues in the past.

In a brief message to reporters, the DOH said it would wait for Pacquiao's camp to submit their evidence to the agency so it could respond properly.

The agency also noted that it already gave its budget reports to the senator’s office.

Earlier this week, Pacquiao accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s challenge of naming corrupt agencies, with the DOH on top of his list.

Duque denied this, and said his agency is open to auditing.

RELATED VIDEO