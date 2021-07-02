SC justices, PNP heads meet to discuss rules on body cameras

Photo courtesy of the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office.

MANILA — Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Friday met with Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar to discuss the rules on body-worn cameras in the implementation of arrest, search, and seizure warrants.

In a statement, the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office (SCPIO) said the rules would be out soon but no timetable has been provided yet.

"The rules also provide for conditions which judges must require whenever they grant applications for warrants, and which law enforcers must comply with," the statement read.



The office added that the rules on body-worn cameras were submitted by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, while the members of the High Court gave their comments.



The goal, according to the chief justice, is to strike a delicate balance between protecting an individual’s rights and ensuring unhampered operational requirements of law enforcers.



"We assure you that the courts will do its part in ensuring that the constitutional rights guaranteed under the Constitution, as well as your responsibilities and duties as law enforcers are properly considered and balanced," Gesmundo was quoted as saying.



Gesmundo added that the Supreme Court would make arrangements with its judicial education arm, the Philippine Judicial Academy, to train all of those involved in implementing the rules on body-worn cameras, including the police.



Friday’s meeting was the second between SC justices and the PNP.



The first meeting was held on April 22 this year, following SC’s rare March 23 statement stressing the need to craft rules on law enforcers’ use of body cameras and expressing concern over reports of threats, harassments, killings of lawyers.

— Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

