20k families helped by Angat Buhay a year into founding

Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue the public service efforts during her term. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Angat Buhay Foundation has helped more than 20,000 families a year into its founding, the ex-Vice President Leni Robredo-founded organization said.

Since it was established in July 1, on the heels of Robredo's failed election campaign, the foundation has helped 20,131 families and 15,636 individuals across 176 communities, they said during the foundation’s first-anniversary celebration, Saturday.

“Nagsisimula pa lang tayo (We are just getting started),” said Raffy Magno, executive director of Angat Buhay.

Around 7,706 unique patients were assisted by the bayanihan e-Konsulta program, the foundation's telemedicine program, where 285 medical volunteers have participated.

It also enrolled 1,214 underweight and severely underweight children aged 6 to 59 months in the foundation's nutrition program.



"The said program is present in seven sites including Himamaylan in Negros Occidental and Maslog in Eastern Samar," Angat Buhay said.



It has also established 137 learning hubs nationwide, which "house equipment and learning tools for students, including trained teaching volunteers."

“Improving literacy and numeracy of Filipino students needs community-based involvement,” said Magno. “We enjoined the assistance of education experts and stakeholders in designing the modules, training, and evaluation system. In our monitoring, all hubs improve learners’ literacy while 95% of students improved in their numeracy from pre-test to post-test,” he also said.

It has also finished construction of dormitories in INfanta, Quezon and Camarines Norte and classrooms in Camarines Sur and Maasin, Iloilo.

It has also helped more than 20,000 disaster-stricken families from around 93 communities. It will also mount a disaster preparedness and response center to train volunteers for disaster response.



“Angat Buhay is now a movement, and we are sending a message to millions of Filipinos that they are not alone in demanding meaningful participation,” said Magno.

Robredo, on the heels of losing her 2022 Presidential Election campaign to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., launched Angat Buhay, which was a poverty program she launched during her Vice Presidency.

She wanted to continue the wave of volunteerism that fueled her campaign.

