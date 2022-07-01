Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday launched the Angat Buhay foundation, a non-government organization which she earlier said aimed to be the largest volunteer network in the Philippines.

"Today, we begin a new chapter. Excited for all the good work we will do in #AngatBuhay. Maraming salamat sa mga patuloy na nakikiisa!" Robredo said in a tweet.

(Thank you to all those who continue working with us.)

Robredo will sit as chairperson of the Angat Buhay NGO as she continues the programs started by her office when she was vice president.

The organization was launched through a street art festival at what used to be the campaign headquarters in Quezon City of Robredo and her running-mate, former senator Francis Pangilinan

WATCH: Atty. Leni Robredo launches Angat Buhay NGO at the Team Leni Kiko headquarters in Quezon City thru a street art festival. pic.twitter.com/AtjGTBhQZb — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) July 1, 2022

Days after her loss to President Ferdinand Marcos in the May elections, Robredo announced that she would establish Angat Buhay as she wanted to continue the wave of volunteerism that fueled her campaign.

— With a report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News