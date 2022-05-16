Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The camp of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday said they have no misgivings about Vice President Leni Robredo's decision to launch a non-government organization after losing the 2022 national elections.

"Okay naman 'yun. Karapatan naman ng lahat ng tao mag-organisa," Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"For as long as you are exercising your rights within the bounds of the law, sa tingin ko, rerespetuhin 'yan ng kahit sinong demokratikong pamahalaan at pamumuno," he said.

Robredo, in her thanksgiving rally over the weekend, turned the Office of the Vice President's "Angat Buhay" anti-poverty program into a non-government organization that is expected to be launched on July 1, the first day of Marcos as Philippine President.

The Vice President told her supporters to accept the majority's choice of president, but vowed to focus on "fighting lies."