MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo went live on Facebook Thursday afternoon to show the gifts she had received from her supporters during the campaign period.

"Sobrang salamat talaga for all the [support]. Wala pong nasayang sa lahat ng ginawa natin," she said.

"Lagi ko po 'tong sinasabi, despite the seeming results, ito pa din 'yung pinaka-happy na campaign I've ever been involved in at dahil 'yan sa inyo."

(Thank you so much for all the support. Nothing we did was wasted. I always say, despite the seeming results, this is still the happiest campaign I've ever been involved in, and it's because of you.)

Robredo said her supporters in Naga were planning to put up a "Pink Museum" using the artworks made by Kakampinks, which would tell the story of political "awakening" of Filipinos.

"Ayoko kasi siyang sarilihin kasi ang feeling ko hindi ko naman 'to personal. Ano ito, parang expression talaga siya na pakiramdam ng sobrang daming tao na sumama sa atin sa laban na 'to," she said.

(I do not want to keep it myself because this is not personal. And this is an expression of the feeling that so many people joined us in this fight.)

Robredo said some of the artworks may be auctioned off to raise funds for her Angat Buhay livelihood program.

While she is trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the presidential race, she said the fight was not over.

"Kung meron po tayong na-achieved this campaign, 'yun yun [keeping the fire of Filipino Bayanihan burning]. 'Yung realization ng mga Filipino kung gaano nila kamahal 'yung bansa natin, na willing to give their all para lang makipaglaban para sa bayan," she said.

(That does not end with election results. There are bigger battles ahead and we will unite again, especially in our advocacies of uplifting the lives of the poor and our quest for good governance.)

"So hindi po natatapos 'yun sa resulta ng eleksyon. There are bigger battles ahead and sama-sama ulit tayo. Lalo na sa mga advocacies natin in uplifting the lives of the poor and 'yung quest natin for good governance."

(If we achieved something in this campaign, it's keeping the fire of Filipino Bayanihan burning, the realization of Filipinos about how much they love our country, that they are willing to give their all just to fight for the nation.)

Marcos has secured some 31.1 million votes, more than double the 14.8 million tally of Robredo, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Commission on Elections data as of 5:47 p.m.

