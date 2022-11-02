An Angat Buhay volunteers poses for a photo at a covered court where donations for Paeng survivors were repacked. Angat Buhay's Twitter page

MANILA — Angat Buhay Foundation, the non-government organization headed by former vice president Leni Robredo, said Wednesday it has raised some P8 million in aid for communities hammered by severe tropical storm Paeng.

The organization said this figure included some P3.2 million in cash donations collected its partner Tanging Yaman Foundation, and P5 million worth of food and non-food items.

In its 5 p.m. update, Angat Buhay said it provided relief goods, hygiene kits, medicines, and hot meals to 10,120 families so far.

Angat Buhay said its volunteers are distributing the aid in the following 16 areas, which are some of the hardest hit by the heavy rains, floods and landslides that Paeng unleashed.

Aklan

Antique

Bataan

Batangas

Capiz

Cavite

Cebu

Cotabato City

Iloilo

Laguna

Leyte

Maguindanao del Norte

Negros Occidental

Quezon

Rizal

Zamboanga City

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The organization is also exploring possible livelihood support for Paeng survivors, said Angat Buhay Executive Director Raffy Magno.

He noted that aside from farmers and fisherfolk, Paeng badly affected drivers whose public utility vehicles were submerged in floods.

"We’re looking into supporting their livelihood by possibly providing grants or assistance for repairs or alternative livelihood para habang inaayos nila iyong mga ginagamit nila sa kabuhayan, meron silang nagagagawa to sustain their livelihood," Magno told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We’re looking into supporting their livelihood by possibly providing grants or assistance for repairs or alternative livelihood, so that while they are fixing what they use for a living, they have another way to sustain their livelihood.)

Angat Buhay coordinates with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local officials, and other non-profit groups to cover all areas in need of assistance and avoid duplication of resource allocation, Magno said.

Ang #PusongCaviteNyo handang magbigay at makipag-#AngatBayanihan para sa kapwa kababayan. 💗



Maraming salamat Pusong CaviteNyo at Office of Board Member @SalazarKerby sa inyong mabilis na pagtugon sa mga apektado ng bagyong #PaengPH! pic.twitter.com/3Gx1E03024 — Angat Buhay (@angatbuhay_ph) October 30, 2022

"Walang bahid ng pulitika ang ginagawa naming pagtulong. We’re a non-government organization. Our resources will never be at par with the resources of the government, so we’re not in the business of competing with them. We're here to augment, fill in the gaps, at [tumugon sa] kung ano yung kailangan ng ating mga kababayan," Magno said.

(We do not politicize help in Angat Buhay. We're here to augment, fill in the gaps, and meet whatever needs our fellow Filipinos might have.)

Angat Buhay will accept cash donations through the Tanging Yaman Foundation until Nov. 9. It receives in-kind donations through the Ateneo De Manila University.