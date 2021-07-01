Skyway began under Aquino admin's PPP, netizens remind DPWH chief

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Netizens were quick to point out Thursday to Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar that the Skyway project began during the term of the late President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III.

This, after Villar posted a photo of the Skyway on his Facebook page Wednesday with the caption, "Made my day. Ang ganda mo, Pilipinas (Philippines, you are beautiful.)"

One of the netizens commented, "#SalamatPNoy Please acknowledge the admin that made this infra project possible."

The Metro Manila Skyway, which connects the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), broke ground in 2014 under the Aquino administration through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The country's 15th president passed away on June 24 at the age of 61 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to his family.