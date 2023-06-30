The summit of Mayon Volcano seen from Legazpi, Albay on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The COVID-19 cases detected among Mayon volcano evacuees in Albay have now been "controlled," a local official said Friday.

Cedric Daet, the chief of the province's disaster office, said the coronavirus infections were "isolated" cases.

"Hindi talaga maiiwasan kahit sa labas siguro ng evacuation center pero controlled naman," Daet told TeleRadyo Serbisyo when asked about the COVID-19 situation in evacuation centers around the active volcano, which is under Alert Level 3.

(It can't really be avoided even outside the evacuation center, but it's controlled.)

At least 3 Mayon evacuees have contracted COVID-19, Eugene Escobar of the Albay Public Safety and Management Office had said.

Daet said health officers continuously conducted disease surveillance in the local government.

Last week, or from June 19 to 25, the Philippines recorded an average of 492 daily infections, which was 20 percent lower than the previous week.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported that at least 2,242 evacuees sought medical consultation for cough, colds, fever, sore throat, wounds and bruises, and high blood pressure, among others.

As of Monday, June 26, around 5,700 families, or some 20,000 people, were in evacuation centers in Albay due to Mayon's unrest.

State seismologists have warned that the volcano could continue rumbling for months.

MAYON PLUME, ROCKFALL EVENTS

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Mayon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the volcano spewed "voluminous" plumes reaching 2,500 meters, as well as 595 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide.

A "very slow" effusion of lava continued, which cascaded along the Mi-isi and Bonga Gullies.

Phivolcs also monitored 2 volcanic tremors in the last 24 hours, including 284 rockfall events and 7 dome-collapse pyroclastic density current events.