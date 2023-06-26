DOH: 3,442 COVID-19 cases logged on June 19-25

Health-care workers administer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, San Juan City, June 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 3,442 COVID-19 cases last week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From June 19 to 25, an average of 492 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 20 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 37 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 325 cases or 10.7 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 204 or 13 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.7 percent.

During the past week, no death was verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 8,244 active COVID-19 cases as of June 25.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.16 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,482 people have succumbed to the virus.

