DOH logs 22 new Arcturus cases; total rises to 265

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (red) infected with the omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (blue), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 22 new cases of the coronavirus omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, raising the tally to 265, according to the Department of Health.

The 22 local "Arcturus" cases were found in Western Visayas, the DOH's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report showed.

XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages. It is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.

The DOH previously said the strain is capable of evading immunity and appears to be more contagious than previous variants.

The agency also detected 58 new cases of omicron subvariants.

Of the figure, some 32 were classified as XBB, including 9 XBB.1.5 cases, 8 XBB.1.9.1 cases, 4 XBB.1.9.2 cases, and 5 XBB.2.3 cases; 25 as BA.2.3.20, and 1 case as other omicron sublineages.

"Recently detected XBB cases were local cases from Region 6 while detected BA.2.3.20 cases were from Region 6 and CAR," the DOH report showed.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted by the Baguio General Hospital Medical Center and University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center Visayas on June 13.

As of June 22, the country has 8,508 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Of some 4.16 million infections logged since the start of the pandemic, 66,482 led to death.

