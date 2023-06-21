Home  >  News

Another Mayon evacuee in Daraga, Albay tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 12:15 AM

Another COVID-19 case has been detected among evacuees who fled from the eruption of Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay.

Meanwhile, other evacuees have returned to their homes outside the permanent danger zone around the volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 21, 2023
