PROFILE: Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez

From being President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s lawyer and spokesperson, Victor Rodriguez is set to become the incoming administration's Executive Secretary.

Rodriguez - who has been described as "fiercely loyal" to Marcos - is also part of the presumptive President's transition team.

"It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known," Rodriguez said in an earlier statement.

"I thanked President-elect Bongbong Marcos for the trust and confidence. Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency," he said.

Shortly after the 2022 general elections, Rodriguez drew controversy after he deliberately ignored a journalist's question about a contempt order against Marcos in the United States.

A week after that press conference, Rodriguez announced that he would be stepping down as Marcos' spokesperson to focus on his tasks in the transition team.

The lawyer also apologized to journalists "who may have not appreciated" their responses in previous interviews and pressers, adding that the Marcos administration would not espouse a selective media policy.

Rodriguez has been with Marcos' camp since the senator-turned-chief executive ran for vice president in 2016, and when they lodged electoral protests against the victory of Vice President Leni Robredo back then.

The 48-year-old lawyer earned his law degree from the University of Santo Tomas, before he joined the Negotiation and Influence Program of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Rodriguez is the president of the Quezon City Trial Lawyers League, and has also worked as the Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.