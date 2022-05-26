Atty. Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., answers questions during a media forum at the Marcos campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Lawyer Victor "Vic" Rodriguez, who served as spokesman of now President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on Thursday thanked the media for covering the latter during the campaign period and apologized to journalists who "may not have appreciated the way" their camp responded to some queries in the past.

Rodriguez, who recently relinquished his role as Marcos spokesman after being offered to become Executive Secretary when the new administration takes over, issued the statement after some journalists questioned why the incoming leader's first formal engagement with the press as President-elect was limited to only three media entities.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you, our friends in the media. Thank you for all the tough and not so tough questions," he said in a news conference hours after Marcos faced and entertained questions from GMA 7, Net 25 and SMNI.

"I beg your understanding and I would like to extend my apologies to some who may have not appreciated the way we have responded in the past," he added.

At a press conference earlier this month, Rodriguez ignored a question about Marcos' contempt order in the US.

Referring to Marcos' first post-proclamation press conference earlier in the day, Rodriguez said, "It doesn't mean we intend, or have intended to exclude anyone."

"Moving forward, maraming salamat, at tayo ay nagkakila-kilala for the time you have covered us," he added.

Rodriguez, 48, said that will be his last appearance as Marcos' spokesperson.

He then introduced incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles to the media.

Although she said she will not serve as Marcos' spokesperson, Angeles said they intend to hold at least two press conferences a week.