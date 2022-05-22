Atty. Vic Rodriguez, longtime chief of staff and spokesperson of presumptive president Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, was offered the Executive Secretary position for the next administration, their camp said on May 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will appoint his longtime chief of staff and spokesperson, lawyer Victor "Vic" Rodriguez, as his Executive Secretary when he assumes power, their camp said Sunday.

"Rodriguez’ nomination was officially announced by the incoming president as the former formally relinquished his post as spokesperson of Marcos to prepare for his new assignment," they said in a statement.

Rodriguez, 48, described in the statement as "fiercely loyal" to Marcos, has accepted the offer, the statement added.

“Who can say no to President-elect Bongbong Marcos? It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known,” said Rodriguez.

"I thanked President-elect Bongbong Marcos for the trust and confidence. Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency,” he added.

If confirmed, Rodriguez will succeed Salvador Medialdea, President Rodrigo Duterte's Executve Secretary.

Congress has yet to convene as National Board of Canvassers for President and Vice President, although leaders of the two chambers have said the winners of the May 9 elections may be proclaimed before the end of the month.

Unofficial tally of votes sourced from the Comelec server showed Marcos, son of the late dictator, received more than 31 million votes, more than twice the number of his nearest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo.

The change in administration is set on June 30.

Rodriguez had earlier been tasked to lead the transition team between the outgoing Duterte administration and the camp of Marcos.

Rodriguez finished law from the University of Santo Tomas and received Executive Education at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Negotiation and Influence Program, their statement said.

He previously served as Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, it added.

Rodriguez manages his own law firm, Rodriguez & Partners, and is the president of the Quezon City Trial Lawyers League.

"Not much of his personal activities are known as he prefers to lead a very private life and is seldom seen on the social scene attending events or functions," the Marcos camp said of Rodriguez.

The Executive Secretary is considered the head and the highest-ranking official of the Office of the President. He or she is also a member of the President's Cabinet.

