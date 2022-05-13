MANILA - The camp of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced on Friday that its campaign manager, former MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, will lead the Department of Interior and Local Government.

In a press conference, Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez also told reporters that the UniTeam's transition team will comprise of himself, Abalos, former house lawmakers Anton Lagdameo and Naida Angpin, as well as South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

"These are the names that I am at liberty to give at the moment, but this is the new composition of our transition team," Rodriguez said.

"For the transition team, I would also like to announce that chairman Benhur Abalos has been nominated to lead the Department of the Interior, and he has accepted the challenge to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government," the spokesman added.

Rodriguez also denied any truth behind a supposed list of Marcos cabinet appointees circulating on social media.

"The two names that we have announced by far is that of Vice President-Elect Inday Sara Duterte for the Department of Education, and just now I am announcing the nomination of Chairman Benhur Abalos to lead the Department of Interior and Local Government," the spokesman said.

The spokesman told the media that appointing cabinet members would take time. He also reiterated the incoming Marcos government's requirements for any prospective member of the cabinet.

"Apart from being competent and being qualified, most of course is yung sinasabi ko kahapon pa yung may pagmamahal sa bansa, yung kinikilala yung watawat ng Republika ng Pilipinas, yung rumerespeto sa Saligang Batas, at hindi kailanman nanawagan at mananawagan ng pagpapabagsak ng gobyerno," Rodriguez said.