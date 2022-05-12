Home  >  News

Some Marcos campaign committee members to be given Cabinet positions, spokesman says

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 12:19 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The camp of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. dropped hints as to who will join his future Cabinet. Malacañang has formed a committee to oversee the transition of power, but official talks are on hold. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   Halalan results   Halalan 2022   election 2022  