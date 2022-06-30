President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte raise each other's hand after the former was formally sworn into office on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s inauguration ceremony was "generally peaceful" with zero major incidents, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Thursday.

NCRPO regional director MGen. Felipe Natividad said this was due to the "early preparation and intensified implementation of the security plan by police, military troops, and members of the Philippine forces."

"Everyone’s effort is highly appreciated and every role is significant in the success of this historic event," he said.

Natividad noted that throughout the rites, poice officers distributed meals to attendees at the designated freedom parks, including Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, "regardless of what group or organizations they represent."

The attendees, the NCRPO said, "gathered together and showed the spirit of unity," a reference to Marcos' campaign message.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier said that about 15,000 personnel will be deployed to secure Marcos' inauguration.

A gun ban was also implemented throughout Metro Manila as an extra security measure. It will be in effect until July 2.

