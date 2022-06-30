Martial Law victims conduct their own oath-taking ceremony at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, around the same time President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated at the National Museum on June 30, 2022. Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Progressive groups and Martial Law victims held their own oath-taking ceremony at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Thursday, in time with the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Among those who led the oath-taking was former congresswoman and Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chair Etta Rosales, one of the victims of the regime of Marcos Jr.'s father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Look: Martial law victims and survivors under the Marcos dictatorship (1972-1986) hold oath-taking to guard against tyranny, falsehoods and the trampling of people’s rights and freedoms amid the inauguration of Pres. Bongbong Marcos in Manila today pic.twitter.com/83S24tiAPf — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) June 30, 2022

The victims vowed to "guard against tyranny, falsehoods and the trampling of people's rights and freedom," and to fight disinformation and historical negationism of the Marcos Sr. regime.

"Kaming nariritong mga nakibaka sa diktadurang Marcos mula 1972 hanggang 1986... ay nagpapatibay na ang tinawag na mga ginintuang taon sa pamamahala ni Ferdinand Marcos Sr. sa katunayan ay siyang mga pinakamadilim na taon sa di pa naglalaong kasaysayan ng Pilipinas," the victims said in their oath, delivered before a monument bearing the names of Martial Law victims.

(We, who struggled against the Marcos dictatorship from 1972 to 1986, are proving that what they called the golden years under Ferdinand Marcos Sr. were actually the darkest years in the Philippines' recent history.)

They also asserted that Marcos Jr.'s rise to the presidency was not a vindication for his family's historical obligations, calling on the Marcos family to return their ill-gotten wealth.

The Martial Law victims also called on the incoming government not to interfere with the construction of the Freedom Memorial Museum, which is being built inside the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus to feature exhibits from the Marcos Sr. regime.

"Kaming nariritong dumanas at nakaligtas sa panunupil at pandarahas ng Batas Militar ay nanunumpang patuloy na iaaalay ang aming buhay para wasakin ang pambabaluktot at kasinungalingan na malawakang nilikha at pinakalat pabor sa kandidatura ni Ferdinand Marcos Jr.," they added in their oath.

(We, who suffered and survived the horrors of Martial Law, vow to continue offering our lives to fight the historical distortion and lies that were created and spread in favor of the candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.)

Marcos Jr., 64, was sworn into the presidency at noon Thursday.

He is the first president to win through a majority vote since the EDSA People Power Revolution.

—with report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

