Progressive groups settle at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila for their protest action during President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s inauguration on June 30, 2022. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inauguration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday was met with protests against historical revisionism and prices hikes.

Progressive groups at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila rejected the celebration of the Marcos family, saying the dark past of the Martial Law haunts their return to power.

They originally planned to conduct a protest at Liwasang Bonifacio also in Manila, but supporters of Marcos were already at the venue at an earlier time.

Police Lt. Col. John Giuagui told reporters that the protesters have agreed with the police to settle at Plaza Miranda to avoid clash with the pro-Marcos group.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. said the presence of police and military around the inauguration venue makes the celebration of the Marcoses ironic.

He said there is even no cause to celebrate because the Filipino people face various crises like oil price hikes and continuous attempts to revise history.

The presidency of Marcos' father and namesake was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights violations, especially during the imposition of Martial Law from 1972. Marcos Sr. died in 1989.

