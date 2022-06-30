

MANILA - Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines on Thursday, completing the decades-long restoration of his family back to Malacañang.

Marcos, 64, won the May elections with 31 million votes, making him the first majority president since 1986, when a popular uprising toppled the 2-decade rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Shouts and cheers were heard as Marcos Jr, took his oath of office at noon before hundreds of dignitaries and supporters at the National Museum in Manila.

A military-civic parade prefaced Marcos Jr's oath taking, touting the capacity of the country's armed forces. Select medical frontliners, farmers, firemen, law enforcement personnel, and members of the labor force also joined the parade.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo administered Marcos' oath of office, 2 days after the high court junked the last petitions that sought to cancel his candidacy and bar him from taking office.

Lawyer Liza Araneta, Marcos' wife, stood behind Marcos as he was sworn in. His mother former First Lady Imelda Marcos, clad in blue terno, sat nearby.

Marcos' sons Sandro, Simon, and Vincent, and his sisters Sen. Imee and Irene were also present.

Former Presidents Joseph "Erap" Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also attended Marcos Jr.'s oath taking.

Foreign dignitaries in attendance included US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, Australian Governor General David Hurley.

TV personality Toni Gonzaga sang the national anthem.

Marcos Jr. succeeds President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains popular despite an anti-narcotics crackdown that left thousands dead and drew international criticism.

Hours before the inauguration, Duterte and Marcos met at the Malacañang Palace, where the latter grew up during his father's 21-year presidency marked by corruption and rights abuses.

Marcos Jr. secured the presidency with his predecessor's daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, as his running-mate.

Sara Duterte, who received more votes than Marcos, would serve as education secretary. The new President will head the agriculture department.

Marcos inherits an economy squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has promised to spur jobs, tame rising prices, and unite Filipinos.

He also promised to uphold the 2016 decision by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared Beijing's historical claim to the West Philippine Sea to be without basis.

Following a traditional vin d' honneur with members of the diplomatic corps after his oath taking, Marcos Jr. will travel back to the Palace to administer the oath of office to his Cabinet members.