Toni Gonzaga sings at the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam miting de avance in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Toni Gonzaga sees it as a personal milestone to sing the national anthem at the June 30 inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be chosen by our new president to sing the national anthem in a very historic event for our country,” Gonzaga told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will forever be grateful for.”

Gonzaga, along with her husband, director Paul Soriano, actively supported the presidential campaign of Marcos.

“In whatever way and capacity, we will always be there to help him and Tita Liza,” Soriano also told ABS-CBN News.

The filmmaker is a nephew of Liza Araneta Marcos, who is a cousin of Soriano’s father.

This time around, Soriano is serving as creative consultant of Marcos’ inauguration, supporting the incoming president’s communications team led by Franz Imperial in producing the event.

Soriano has added another description to the event which Imperial said will be “solemn and traditional.”

“It will also be nostalgic,” he said, citing the heritage of the National Museum, as well as the big-band music of Mel Villena and the Asosasyon ng Musikang Pinoy (AMP) at the Palace dinner reception.

Villena’s repertoire will hark back to the pre- and post-war jazz tunes mixed with vintage Filipino pop jazz and disco hits.

Soriano said the inauguration will mirror the best of Filipino aspirations. “It’s the first ever presidential inauguration I will attend and be part of, so I’m excited! Rain or shine, we will have a new president.”

Soriano said he will suit up in an Avel Bacudio barong, while Gonzaga will wear a Mark Bumgarner Filipiniana.