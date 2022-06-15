Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is proclaimed the president-elect of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate-president Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the House of Representatives at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. will not live in Malacañang Palace, where he grew up during his father's 2 decade rule, according to his sister Sen. Imee Marcos.

"Bago pa manalo kapatid ko sinasabi niya 'di siya titira sa Malacañang. Sabi ko, tama naman kasi noong bata kami wala siyang ginawa kundi tumakas nang tumakas ng Palasyo," Imee said in a chance interview Wednesday.

(Before my brother won the elections, he already told me he won't live in the Malacañang. I said that's fine because when we were kids he frequently sneaked out of the Palace.)

The EDSA People Power revolution in 1986 forced the Marcoses out of Malacañang. The family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly widespread graft and human rights abuses while patriarch Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was in power.



"Ang importante 'yong maahon namin ang pangalan namin, ang apelyido namin, 'yong legacy ng tatay ko mabalikan at tignan nang maigi," said Sen. Marcos.

(What is important now is we lift our name, and for my father's legac to be revisited.)

"'Yong Malacañang... sa totoo lang nanggaling na kami doon. Labis-labis na 'yong paninirahan namin don," she added.

(We already lived there. That's enough.)

Marcos Jr's camp in late May said it remained to be seen whether he and his family would live at "Bahay Pangarap" or "House of Dreams" in Malacañang Park.

Sen. Marcos said the entire family would attend her brother's inauguration on June 30.

"For sure, my mom ayaw paawat, siyempre pupunta 'yun kahit ilan 'yung hagdan," she said of the 92-year-old Marcos matriarch Imelda.

(My mom will surely attend, no matter how many stairs there would be.)

—Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

