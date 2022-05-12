Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some Martial Law victims said they were rejecting Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the incoming president of the Philippines, saying that they see his election as a "failure of our education system."

"[Marcos] is not our president, we cannot accept him as the president," said human rights activist and Martial Law victim Joanna Cariño, convenor of the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA).

Cariño noted that her group will be taking the disqualification cases against Marcos to the Supreme Court, after they had been junked by Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Cariño slammed the Marcos campaign as "based on lies and deception."

"And this started very early on, a very systematic project of historical revisionism to rebrand and rehabilitate the image of dictatorship and Martial Law that he cannot wash his hands off," she said in an ANC interview.

A Filipino-American group, US Filipinos for Good Governance, said it found at least 100 pro-Marcos trolls on Facebook at the forefront of spreading disinformation and historical revisionism on the regime of Marcos Jr.'s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos Jr. had denied that he used trolls in his campaign, even challenging his critics to "find me one."

"The Filipino people ousted the dictatorship in 1986 and this is a fact of history. And yet how is it that the Filipino people can bring back a dictator?"

Cariño vowed that despite Marcos Jr.'s election, she and her group "will continue with the struggle of truth against lies."

This, as she expressed fears that the historical revisionism on social media may become institutionalized under a Marcos Jr. administration.

"That is really so fearsome, and that's why we call on freedom-loving Filipinos, let us continue this movement for truth, for accountability, for justice, for genuine democracy," she said.

Cariño said she was a torture victim, who was illegally detained for 2 years during the Marcos Sr. regime.

In a Facebook post, the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) also rejected the election of Marcos Jr. and his running-mate, presumptive vice-president Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"We, the members of the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA), an organization of victims and survivors of Ferdinand Marcos' martial rule, vehemently reject the atrocious Marcos Jr. - Duterte tandem, as these spawns of dictators have brought the worst type of traditional politics that will further drag the already dismal state of the nation," it said.

Marcos' spokesperson Vic Rodriguez had earlier claimed victory in the 2022 presidential race as he led by 16 million votes in the partial, unofficial count.

As of May 12, 2022, 10:02 PM, Marcos Jr. got 31,104,084 votes, while his rival Vice President Leni Robredo obtained 14,822,041 votes.

"Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Rodriguez had quoted Marcos Jr. as saying.