Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos appears before supporters in a UniTeam proclamation rally of Quezon City candidates in Quezon City on Feb. 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections has junked the remaining disqualification case against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., according to a decision released on Wednesday.

The Comelec First Division denied the petition seeking to block Marcos' presidential bid due to "lack of merit", according to the decision signed by Commissioners Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino and Aimee Torrefranca Neri.

Pudno Nga Ilocano asked the Comelec to disqualify the late dictator’s son and namesake due to his tax evasion conviction that supposedly made him ineligible for public office.

“As it now stands, Respondent possesses all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications under the 1987 Constitution and relevant laws,” the poll body said.

The presidential bid of Marcos, the survey frontrunner, was considered the most legally-contested in the country's recent election history.

His camp repeatedly said all the cases against him were "political trash," lodged by "political assassins."

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

