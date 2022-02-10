Comelec 1st Division votes to dismiss DQ petitions vs Marcos Jr.

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division has voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Commissioner Aimee Ferolino confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

The resolution was promulgated shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, the third day of the national election campaign period.

These petitions stem from a 1995 tax case conviction of Marcos. These were separately filed by martial law survivors, led by Bonifacio Ilagan; Akbayan party-list; and Abubakar Mangelen.

The petitions center on Marcos' failure to pay income tax and file tax returns while in public office from 1982 to 1985, which petitioners say carries a lifetime election ban that Marcos has successfully avoided.



The Court of Appeals acquitted Marcos of non-payment of taxes in 1997, but it upheld the guilty verdict on failing to file tax returns.

Since the conviction, Marcos has been elected governor, congressman and senator and ran unsuccessfully for the vice presidency. He remains hugely popular in northern parts of the Philippines and has a big social media following.

COMELEC: MARCOS CAN RUN FOR PH'S NO. 1 POST

In the resolution, a copy of which was shared with ABS-CBN News, the First Division said Marcos can still run for the country's top post as the petitions against him do not fall under the following bases:

declared by authorities as insane or incompetent

sentenced by final judgment for subversion, insurrection, rebellion or for any offense for which he has been sentenced to a penalty of more than 18 months

sentenced by final judgment for a crime involving moral turpitude.

The commissioners said that failure to file tax returns is not a crime involving moral turpitude.

They cited a Supreme Court case of Republic of the Philippines vs Ferdinand Marcos II and Imelda Marcos.

They also said the "deprivation of one's right to be voted for any election should not be exercised whimsically and capriciously, lest we will be preventing qualified candidates from pursuing a position in public office."

'MAJOR SETBACK'

In a statement, Akbayan said the Comelec's decision is a "major setback" in the country's electoral democracy.

It added that they would appeal to the Comelec en banc "and pursue this case to the very end," saying that the fight is not yet over.

.

"It is a missed opportunity to defend the truth and protect the public from a large-scale election swindle by a convicted tax evader," Akbayan said.

"Yet, the outcome doesn't dishearten us. This is merely a bend in the road, not the end of it. This is just the beginning of our struggle to protect our electoral democracy from fraud and impunity," it added.

-- With reports from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News; and Reuters

