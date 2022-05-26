One of the rooms at the "" (Dream House) inside the compound of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) near Malacanang Palace in Manila. Jay Morales/handout/file

MANILA — It remains to be seen whether President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and his family will live at "Bahay Pangarap" or "House of Dreams" in Malacañang Park, his designated press secretary said Thursday.

"We have no policy on that yet, I think we will have to wait and see," said incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

"There will be transition teams so we are going to see what he will feel like doing," Angeles said, adding that there are also no details yet on the incoming President's inaugural address.

"A lot of decision still has to be made. Kahit kami wala pa po kaming balita doon (inaugural address plans.)"

(Even us we do not know anything about it.)

Located inside the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacañang Park near Pasig River, the resort-like Bahay Pangarap, built in 1930, has been the official residence of previous presidents, notably the late Benigno Aquino III and Marcos Jr.'s predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

A general view of the main entrance of the "Bahay Pangarap" (Dream House) inside the compound of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) near Malacanang Palace in Manila. Jay Morales/handout/file

Duterte and Aquino found the one-bedroom house too big. During his term, Duterte also stayed at "Bahay Berde," his official residence in Davao City.

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo used the villa to welcome special guests. She inaugurated the newly renovated and contemporary style Bahay Pangarap in 2008 during her Christmas event with her Cabinet, according to the Official Gazette.

The renovation replaced the pergolas and the Commonwealth-era swimming pool with a modern one, according to the Palace website.

It is just five minutes away from Malacañang Palace.

