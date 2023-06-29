MANILA — Whistleblower Benhur Luy insisted Thursday before the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division that his former co-workers at the Janet Lim Napoles (JLN) Corp. participated in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

During Luy’s cross-examination by Atty. Francisco Muñez, who represents former JLN Corp. employees Evelyn De Leon, Mylene Encarnacion, Rodrigo Galay and Laarni Uy, Luy admitted that he has no other proof aside from his testimony.

In his sworn affidavit, Luy said his former co-workers participated in the preparation of documents such as receipts and vouchers, forging of signatures, production of fake letterheads and encashing of checks for bogus non-government organizations in relation to the PDAF of former senator and now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Luy stood by his statements during the cross-examination, stressing that he was seatmates with De Leon at the JLN office.

Franscisco pressed Luy if there were logbooks, documents, even photos or CCTV footage to prove his statements.

“We have CCTV sir but I do not have a copy (of the the footage),” Luy said.

Luy is set to come back Tuesday for the continuation of his cross-examination by other defense counsels.