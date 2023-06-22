MANILA — Pork barrel scam whistleblower Benhur Luy was insistent that the children of alleged scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles helped him fake liquidation documents for alleged ghost projects using the Priority Development Assistant Funds (PDAF) of former senator and now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

In the continuation of the trial for the 15 graft cases of Enrile and the Napoleses, prosecution witness Luy was cross-examined by Atty. Marcelo Rempillo, Jr., lawyer of Jo Christine and James Christopher Napoles.

Rempillo asked Luy if he saw the two faking signatures of supposed farmer beneficiaries even if he himself was also busy faking signatures.

“Did you actually see with your very own eyes Jo Christine and James Christopher in the act of faking these liquidation documents?” Rempillo asked.

“Yes I was present in the conference room, we did it in the conference room po," Luy said.

Luy noted that the conference room has a 7-seater table but there were also additional plastic “monobloc” chairs.

He insisted that aside from Napoles and her children, there were also other employees doing the task of forging signatures such as Mary Arlene Baltazar and Merlina Suñas.

Luy said the practice at the Janet Lim Napoles Corporation was to forge signatures in liquidation documents as soon as checks were released to non-government organizations.

“How far were you (from Jo Christine and James Christopher)?” Rempillo asked.

“There were occasions, magkatabi, arms length,” Luy said.