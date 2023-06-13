Luy admits: No documentary proof of complaint over missing kickback

MANILA - Pork barrel scam whistleblower Benhur Luy admitted Tuesday that there was no documentary evidence that the former chief of staff of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile, Atty. Gigi Reyes, supposedly complained of a shortfall of P500,000 in the alleged kickback she received.

During the continuation of the trial for the graft cases of Enrile, Reyes and other accused individuals in the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam, Luy was cross-examined by a total seven defense lawyers.

Luy was asked by Reyes’ counsel Atty. Christian Diaz if he has any documentary proof on the supposed complaint relayed by another witness, Ruby Tuason, to the office of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

Luy asserted that the complaint was just “verbal.”

“Illegal nga po ang ginagawa namin, none sir,” Luy said.

Diaz asked that Luy’s answer be stricken off the record but Associate Justice Ronald Moreno did not agree.

“That’s his answer,” Moreno said.

Luy was cross-examined by 6 other defense lawyers representing other individuals who are accused in the PDAF scam.

The lawyer of former Department of Budget and Management staff, namely Marilou Bare, Rosario Nuñez and Lalaine Paule asked Luy if he had seen their names in his Daily Disbursement Report (DDR) which contains the list of kickbacks allegedly given by Napoles.

“I have not seen their names in the DDR,” Luy said.

The lawyer of Napoles, Atty. Rony Garay, also asked Luy about the nature of the supposed kickbacks being given to lawmakers and their staff.

Garay attempted to make a distinction between funds coming from the non-government organizations allegedly involved in the scam and those coming from the private funds of Napoles.

Luy said the kickbacks were from Napoles herself except for at least two fund releases.

Because of lack of material time, the court suspended the hearing which will resume on June 20.