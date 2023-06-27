MANILA — Former Tugaya, Lanao del Sur Water District acting general manager Jamaloden Hadgi Faisal was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division over a P10 million fictitious water supply project in 2011.

In the decision of the court promulgated on June 23, 2023, Faisal was sentenced to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua for malversation of public funds as well as 6 to 10 years for graft.

The court also ordered him to pay a fine equal to the amount malversed.

“The injury to the government is apparent considering that the prosecution was able to prove that the water supply improvement project of Tugaya Water District was neither implemented nor partly completed and that accused Faisal was able to appropriate the said funds by utilizing the falsified accomplishment report,” the court said.

The court noted in the decision that during the trial, defense witness Sahania Sumndad-Amito was not allowed to testify. But her counsel made a tender of excluded evidence that if she were allowed to testify, she would say that the appointment letter of Faisal was not an official form.

But the court noted that aside from his appointment paper signed by the town mayor, the prosecution also presented documentary evidence that Faisal was one of the authorized signatories who could transact with the Philippine National Bank on behalf of the water district.

The court underscored that based on the verification done by the National Bureau of Investigation, the supposed project was neither implemented nor partly completed.

“The court finds that the Tugaya Water District, under the leadership of accused Faisal, did not implement the water supply improvement project,” the court said.

The court also ordered archiving of the cases of Faisal’s co-accused, Engr. Alikhan Ebrahim, who supposedly represented a private contractor, as he remained at large.

Associate Justice Ronald Moreno penned the decision, with the concurrence of Presiding Justice and Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez.