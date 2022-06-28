Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/File

MANILA — Dengue cases nationwide continue to rise with 217 deaths reported so far this year, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

A total of 45,416 dengue cases were recorded from Jan. 1 to June 11 this year, according to the latest data from the DOH Epidemiology Bureau. This is 45 percent higher compared to the same period in 2021, the agency said.

Majority of dengue cases were from Central Visayas (5,863 cases or 13 percent), Central Luzon (5,773 cases or 12 percent), and Zamboanga Peninsula (4,416 or 10 percent), according to the DOH.

All regions except Ilocos and Caraga have exceeded the alert or epidemic threshold for the past 4 weeks, the health department said. Last week, only 14 of 17 regions observed an increase in cases.

Some 11,680 cases were recorded in the last 4 weeks, with the highest tallies logged in Central Luzon (1,742 cases or 15 percent), Central Visayas (1,496 cases or 13 percent), and Western Visayas (962 cases or 8 percent).

Meanwhile, a total of 217 deaths have been reported this year, including the following.

January: 39

February: 37

March: 34

April: 45

May: 58

June: 4

The DOH has repeatedly urged the public to observe the following '4S Strategy' to prevent dengue.

Search and destroy mosquito breeding places

Self-protective measures like wearing long sleeves and use of insect repellent

Seek early consultation on the first signs and symptoms of the disease

Say yes to fogging if there is an impending outbreak

