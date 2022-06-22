A worker fumigates a curbside in Barangay Commonwealth in line with the NCR-wide synchronized dengue clean-up drive in Quezon City on Aug. 15, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — There is an increase in dengue cases observed in 14 out of 17 regions in the country, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

A total of 39,705 dengue cases were recorded from Jan. 1 to June 4 this year, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. This is 31 percent higher compared to the same period in 2021, she said.

Central Visayas, Central Luzon, and Zamboanga Peninsula tallied the highest cases, she added.

"'Yun pong ibang mga (the other) regions, we’re already noting increasing trends in recent 4 morbidity weeks. Fourteen of 17 regions nakapag-exceed ng (have exceeded) epidemic thresholds for the past 4 weeks," Vergeire told reporters.

A total of 202 deaths due to dengue were reported this year, she said.

Vergeire again urged the public to observe the following 4S strategy to prevent dengue.

Search and destroy mosquito breeding places

Self-protective measures like wearing long sleeves and use of insect repellent

Seek early consultation on the first signs and symptoms of the disease

Say yes to fogging if there is an impending outbreak

RELATED VIDEO