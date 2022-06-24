Cebu City to wage war versus dengue

CEBU CITY—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is considering mulling taking over the management of dengue cases in the city by declaring an all-out war against the mosquito-borne illness.

Speaking in a virtual presser on Friday, Rama said he will release an executive order for his constituents to strictly follow measures to prevent the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“In the next few days, we will call all sectors who have been involved in the convergence to regroup and convene to tackle this public issue,” said Rama.

The city has recorded more than 1,200 dengue cases from January to June this year. It has also tallied 16 deaths, based on data from its city health department.

This is way more than its 2021 data that logged only 256 cases in the same duration.

Some of the possible provisions in his executive order would include an establishment of a dengue fast lane in all city-based hospitals and health centers, the activation of the task force dengue in the barangays, and mosquito-proofing homes and other areas.

There will also be barangay temperature checks, especially for kids, free blood count tests, and dengue kits.

“We must not take chances. Not just adopt (these measures) but practice it. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure,” said Rama.

Despite the high number of dengue cases, the city is still not keen on declaring an outbreak.

“There is no hard and fast rule to an outbreak but in the past three years, it still did not breach our threshold,” said the city’s epidemiologist Dr. Ilya Tac-an.

The last time Cebu city declared a dengue outbreak was in 2016 when in the first six months of the year, there were more than 4,000 cases.—Report from Annie Perez

