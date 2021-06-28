Vico slams 'fixers' in Pasig City vaccination drive: 'Good luck na lang sa kanila'

Pasig City opens its COVID-19 vaccination sites for a trial run on February 16, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said the local government has apprehended 2 "fixers" who have been illegally including people in the city's COVID-19 vaccination program.

The modus was allegedly to charge money from individuals who want to get ahead in the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination.

Pasig City Mayor @VicoSotto says 2 fixers have been apprehended in the city for allowing individuals to get #COVID19 vaccines ahead of their respective schedules: “May dalawa na tayong nahuli pero alam kong mayroon pa. Good luck sa inyo kapag nahuli ko kayo.” pic.twitter.com/0AK0UGFlky — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) June 28, 2021

"May nahuli na tayong 2 fixer. May formal complaint na ifa-file laban sa kanila. Bahala na sila. Good luck na lang sa kanila," Sotto said in a Facebook live video.

(We have arrested 2 fixers. We are going to file a formal complaint against them. They're on their own. Good luck to them.)

"May dalawa na tayong nahuli pero alam kong mayroon pa. Good luck sa inyo kapag nahuli ko kayo," he said.

(We have apprehended 2 fixers, but I know there are still more. Good luck to you once I catch you.)

"Hindi naman tayo papayag ng ganoon. Nakapila ng maayos ang tao, ang tagal nag-antay ng schedule tapos magpapasingit kayo ng ganun-ganun lang tapos pagkakakitaan niyo pa? Hindi puwede 'yun," he said.

(We will not allow that. People line up for the vaccines, wait long for their schedules then you will just allow others to cut the line and profit from it? We can't allow that.)

Sotto has been admonishing special treatment given to select individuals in the city, especially in the COVID-19 vaccination program, noting that even his immediate family members were not entitled to VIP treatment.

His mother, veteran actress Coney Reyes, was the 6,318th senior citizen in Pasig to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sotto ascended to power in 2019, after defeating the decades-long rule of the Eusebio political dynasty in Pasig with his campaign on good governance in Metro Manila's 4th richest city.

Earlier this year, the US State Department named the 31-year-old mayor as one of the 12 anti-corruption champions in the world thanks to his administration's "anticorruption and transparency initiatives in their election campaigns and in office."

So far, Pasig City has fully inoculated 50,000 people against COVID-19, while about 150,000 others have received their first dose.

The local government hopes to vaccinate at least 700,000 Pasigueños to attain herd immunity against COVID-19, which has infected at least 32,646 people in the city.

